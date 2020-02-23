Person Rescued From House Fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — A 66-year-old man had to be rescued from a house fire in Ashland Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:35 p.m. in a home at 1618 4th St E.

When firefighters arrived, they had to bring a ladder to the second floor of the structure to rescue the man who was trapped there.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

Officials said the cause is “accidental.”

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Mason and Washburn fire departments assisted on scene.