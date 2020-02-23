UMD Women’s Hockey Skates to 5-5 Draw With Wisconsin in Regular Season Finale; Badgers Earn Extra WCHA Point

The Bulldogs finish fourth in the WCHA standings and will host Bemidji State next weekend in the WCHA quarterfinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team fought hard against No. 2 Wisconsin, skating to a 5-5 draw in the last game of the regular season. But the Badgers would leave with the extra WCHA point, scoring in 3-on-3 overtime.

Sydney Brodt scored twice while Kylie Hanley, Ryleigh Houston and Anna Klein each scored once for the Bulldogs. Maddie Rooney finished with 29 saves.

The Badgers officially clinched the WCHA regular season title, while the Bulldogs finish fourth in the conference standings. UMD (16-10-6, 11-8-5 WCHA) clinched home ice in the WCHA quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. The Bulldogs will host Bemidji State next weekend for a best-of-three series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. and set for Saturday and Sunday (if needed) at 4:07 p.m.