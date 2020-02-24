Anderson’s Go-Ahead Three Gives CSS Men Win Over Crown in UMAC First Round

The Saints move on to face Northwestern in the UMAC semi-finals on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior guard Collin Anderson finished with 18 points, including the go-ahead three with 36 seconds left in the game, as the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team held on for a wild win over Crown 75-71 Monday night in the first round of the UMAC playoffs.

Nick Carlson also finished with 18 points as the Saints move on to face Northwestern in the UMAC semi-finals Wednesday night.