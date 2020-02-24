Carlton County Murder Suspect Sentenced to Life in Prison

CARLTON, Minn.-A Bayfield man who fatally shot his uncle and injured his cousin in Carlton County in 2018 has been sentenced.

James Montano, 34, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

He also received a 180-month sentence for attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

In April of 2018, Montano shot and killed his Uncle Andrew Gokee, 57, and also grazed his cousin with a bullet in Carlton County.