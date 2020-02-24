CASDA Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Conviction

CASDA says the latest verdict does in-part feel like a win for advocates and victims, but also a loss for the other counts he was acquitted of.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Center Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) in Superior is speaking about local impacts of the Harvey Weinstein conviction.

CASDA says that the conviction could give victims locally the confidence to report their abuser.

Reporting victims, however, do at times face backlash, disbelief, and the investigation can be extremely difficult on the victim.

Weinstein’s conviction is a step in the right direction.

“When you see someone like this who’s being held accountable……they can see that as almost hope for those perpetrators they see in the community as they see as men or people with a lot of power maybe they’ll be held accountable too,” said Nicole Thole, the sexual assault program coordinator at CASDA.

Thole says the verdict of holding Weinstein accountable can give people the confidence to report and be a part of the criminal justice process.

If anyone is struggling with abuse or thinking about reporting someone they can visit CASDA’s website here.