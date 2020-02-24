City Reminds Northlanders Of Voting Rule Ahead Of Primary Election

DULUTH, Minn. – Early voting is currently underway in Minnesota.

The City of Duluth wants to remind Northlanders of some of the rules involved in the primary election.

This year will be a new voting experience.

It will be the first time since 1992 that Minnesota voters will participate in party primary election instead of a caucus.

Voters must select their party preferences before receiving a ballot.

The voter will then be given a ballot specific to the party selected.

City staff say it’s important for people to be aware of what to expect so their voices can be heard.

“This country is a democracy. We choose our elected officials and they represent the people,” said Director of Administrative Services Chelsea Helmer. “The people really need to make sure they exercise their right to vote to participate in that democracy.”

The primary election takes place next Tuesday.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do same-day registering at your designated polling location.