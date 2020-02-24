Construct Tomorrow Event Happening at the DECC Tuesday, Wednesday

Construct Tomorrow Has Reached More Than 50,000 Students in Minnesota Since 2013

DULUTH, Minn. – Since 2013, Construct Tomorrow has connected with almost 50,000 students from more than 100 high schools across Minnesota.

The two-day event at the DECC Paulucci Hall looks to get students and other in the community excited to work in the trade industry.

This year’s event is happening Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26.

Construct Tomorrow promotes and advocates for apprenticeship trades education as a great post-secondary option for high school students in Minnesota.

An event for students will be taking place earlier in the day, followed by a free, public event each evening from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

