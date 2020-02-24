Continuing Legal Education on Eviction Defense

A group of private attorneys came together in Duluth for a class to learn more about eviction law.

Thousands of tenants face eviction notices every year in the state of Minnesota and often times, they do not have a lawyer or understand what their rights are.

Now local lawyers are working to fight back so their clients get a fair shake.

“One of the reasons why we’re doing this training is legal aid has recently begun an eviction court here in Duluth so we are working to ensure that all individuals who are facing eviction in Duluth have an opportunity to at least talk to an attorney and get some advice and see what their options are before they have to go in front of a judge,” said Dori Streit, Executive Director of Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota.

About forty attorneys attended today’s event at the Saint Louis County Courthouse.