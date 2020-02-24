Crews Continue to Reinforce Stack at Husky Energy Site

The road is closed as a precautionary measure as crews continue to work to safely set up a crane which would further secure the stack.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.-Stinson Avenue remains closed on Monday in Superior at the Husky Energy Refinery site.

This is after concerns arose that a stack had been seen swaying there on Thursday last week.

On Saturday, they had trained experts enter the site to safely conduct a closer examination of the stack. All evidence to-date shows no damage, according to Husky.

Based on that examination, Husky will be setting up a crane to further secure the stack. This is an additional precautionary step Husky will use to conduct further testing confirming the integrity of the structure.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.