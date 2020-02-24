Crews Continue to Repair Stack at Husky Energy Site

The road is closed as a precautionary measure as crews continue to work to safely set up a crane which would further secure the stack.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Stinson Avenue remains closed on Monday in Superior at the Husky Energy Refinery Site.

This is after concerns arose that a stack had been seen swaying there on Thursday last week.

The road is closed as a precautionary measure as crews continue to work to safely set up a crane which would further secure the stack.

On Thursday February 20th, there was an evacuation of the site caused by the structural integrity of the swaying stack.

No word on when the repairs are going to be completed or when the road will re-open.