Despite Pushback, Garrison Keillor To Perform At NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – The NorShor Theatre has decided to allow controversial former MPR radio host Garrison Keillor to perform on stage at the theatre April 16.

This comes after the NorShor Theatre pulled its announcement about Keillor’s performance from its Facebook page and website last Thursday amid negative backlash on social media.

The comments pointed to his past sexual misconduct allegations from a former co-worker of his radio show.

The event was back on the NorShor’s website Monday and tickets are on sale for the show called Garrison Keillor: Stories, Songs, Poetry, Humor.

The NorShor Theatre’s board released the following statement to FOX21:

“The NorShor Theatre is a public venue available for rental by promoters and booking companies. We have an obligation to allow rental to a variety of entertainers and musicians to offer the community choice and to support the continued operations of this valuable community asset.”