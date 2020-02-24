Essentia Purchases Old Sears Space in Miller Hill Mall

It is now the second old storefront Essentia will own in the Mall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders will soon see another Essentia Health marquee replacing a storefront at Miller Hill Mall. Essentia has announced the official purchase of the old Sears Space.

According to Essentia officials, plans on what to do with the former Sears space are still being discussed.

This comes one year after Essentia purchased the old Younkers space in the mall, and converted it into a new fitness and therapy center.

The Sears space cost Essentia $4 million. It measures 102,000 square feet on one floor. For comparison, the Younkers space is 145,000 sq. ft. over two floors.

Spokesperson and Media Relations Specialist Louie St. George III said the new space will bring a reduced cost of care and greater accessibility to their patients.

“There are a number of reasons why it’s really intensive, one of which it’s really convenient, it’s accessible for our patients to get to the mall and around the mall,” he said. “But also it’s a way for us to go where our patients are. So we go out to meet them instead of asking them to come to us.”

This purchase is following a trend of malls across America redefining themselves as a growing number of retailers close their stores.

Essentia plans to move more therapy, occupational, and retail services to the second floor of Younkers which is currently unused, while they finalize plans for the Sears space.

According to St. George, with the Vision Northland Project in progress, space is at a premium. So having another space in the mall should definitely help with that.