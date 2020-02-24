Local Schools Combat Flu Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – As concerns about coronavirus keeps rising internationally, local school districts are staying busy combating more familiar sicknesses like the cold and the flu.

At Bayview Elementary School in Proctor, school leaders are making sure students take the right steps…coughing in their elbows, putting on hand sanitizer and staying home when sick.

“You know, right now we’re just kind of at the height of the cold and flu season. We’ve seen some absence but we’ve got a pretty good system I think i place if kids get sick we have a twenty-four hour rule they have to stay home for twenty-four and they have to be fever free for 24 hours and then we bring them back,” said Diane Morin, Principal of Bayview Elementary.

With the coronavirus looming large in Italy and in countries throughout Asia, local schools are not yet encountering many problems with the international health concern.

“No one has contacted us about corona and of course we’re dealing with you know the flu so the corona seems to be a little distant at this point so we really haven’t had much conversation with anybody,” said John Engelking, Superintendent of Proctor Public Schools.

It is required for the Proctor School District to report to the Department of Health if more than three kids are absent from a single elementary school class with influenza-like symptoms…cough, fever and aches.

Proctor schools also provide flu shot clinics at their campuses for faculty and staff. Insurance is needed for those shots.