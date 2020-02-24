Old World Meats In Duluth Looking To Expand

DULUTH, Minn. – Old World Meats in Duluth is making plans to expand in a big way.

The store is popular for its meat sticks which are sold in locations around the nation.

The owner now wants to take that business to the next level by building a new plant.

Old World Meats has been selling the popular snack in stores for about a decade.

Business is growing so much that an expansion would allow for an increase in production.

The $5 million project is still in the planning phase.

The owner is currently looking at options for the plants location.

He is interested in the Atlas Cement Site in Morgan Park, which is owned by the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

The site has its own challenges that may take a little extra time to get the location ready for construction.

The owner says taking on a big project like this is bittersweet and brings up old memories.

But he is looking forward to the future.

“Am I excited a little bit. Nervous a lot, just because the experience building this place when it came over budget,” said Paul Wrazidlo. “That was stressful. I’m excited about the part of growth.”

The new plant is expected to be about 20,000 square feet in size.

Old World Meats currently cranks out about 15,000 meat sticks per day.

The larger location would allow them to make up to a quarter of a million sticks a day.

The expansion will also create 35 more jobs.

The current retail store on Central Entrance will remain open.

The owner says the project will take about two years from the time of planning to completion of construction.