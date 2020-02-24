Superior’s Lake Assault Boats Receives Massive Navy Contract
SUPERIOR, Wis.–Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of fire, patrol, and rescue craft, has been chosen to supply up to 119 patrol boats for the U.S. Navy.
The five-year contract carries a maximum value of $56 million, and the first deliveries will begin in November 2020.
The patrol boats will provide security for U.S. Navy ships and personnel from waterborne threats inside and outside of Navy ports around the world.
“We are honored to be chosen by the U.S. Navy to supply it with these versatile and powerful FP-M patrol craft,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boat vice president of operations. “Our FP-M vessels will be engineered and built to the same high manufacturing and quality control standards as our patrol and fire boats currently in service throughout North America.”