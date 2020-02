EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) – Two people died in head-on crash in Eagan, Minnesota early Monday morning.

Police say it appears two SUVs collided head-on in the northbound lane of Johnny Cake Ridge Road near Sherwood Way around 5:40 a.m.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

Johnny Cake Ridge Road will remain closed while officers investigate the crash.