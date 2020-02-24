UMD’s Brandon Myer Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

The Superior native scored 40+ points in each of the last three games of the regular season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week when UMD’s Brandon Myer moved up to second place on the program’s all-time leading scorers list, he was still well over 100 points away from the top spot held by UMD Hall of Famer Jay Guidinger. Fast forward to this past weekend and the Superior native torched his final three opponents, won his fifth NSIC Player of the Week award and is now the all-time leader in points scored at UMD.

“You start adding up 20 points per game or 22 a game, which is what he was averaging and thought maybe we need to play a couple playoff games to get there. But scoring 40-plus in three straight games, and 31 the game before, any time you score 150 points in four games, you’re going to make up some ground real quick,” head coach Justin Wieck said.

“I was like ‘Dang OK. Second is pretty good. I’m super happy with second.’ It wasn’t my goal to reach first. That was not the main priority so to be in this position now it’s a crazy feeling,” Myer said.

Next up for Myer and the Bulldogs: the NSIC playoffs as UMD will host Concordia-St. Paul in the first round Wednesday night at Romano Gym.