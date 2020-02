Gordy’s Hi-Hat Will Open For 60th Season Next Month

CLOQUET, Minn. –

The first day of spring is fast approaching and so is opening day for Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it will be opening for its 60th season on March 19.

Gordy’s is located at 415 Sunnyside Drive, Cloquet MN.

They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.