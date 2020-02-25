3 Snowmobile Fatalities Raise Total Deaths This Season to 17 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Authorities say three people died in snowmobile accidents last weekend, boosting the number of deaths to 17 for the season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says all three of the victims were from Illinois.

The Journal Sentinel reports that two of them died after striking trees and one person was killed after being struck by another snowmobile rider, the Journal Sentinel reported.

There have been nine fatalities this month.

The DNR says that alcohol, excess speed and driver inexperience the leading causes of snowmobile accidents.