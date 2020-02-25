A New Pizza Shop Opens in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A new artisan-style pizza shop has opened in downtown Duluth.

Lulu’s Pizza is now taking over the Old Pizza Man on West Superior Street which closed its doors last September.

The new pizza shop specializes in making pies from scratch.

The menu offers traditional kinds of pizza but also specialties like Banh Mi pizza, which is a Vietnamese cuisine.

You can even buy pizza by the slice.

If you are not in the mood for a pie, the pizza shop also offers a variety of sandwiches.

Lulu’s is run by the owner of Amazing Grace Bakery in Canal Park and his sister.

The owner says he thought it was only right to share with the community the style of pizza his family enjoys.

“Selfishly I want to have pizza I really like too. We both really like to make pizza. When we make it this is how we like it. So maybe other people will like it too,” said Co-owner Connor Riley.

This week’s opening is just a soft introduction to the community.

Lulu’s plans to have an official grand opening in March.