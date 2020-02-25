Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Two Underage Girls at Daycare

DULUTH, Minn. — A 23-year-old Duluth man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges of first degree sexual assault of two underage girls.

According criminal complaints, Daniel Bunnell sexually assaulted an 11-year-old who was staying at the 24-hour at-home daycare that Bunnell’s mother was running. The victim told police he had sexually assaulted her more than once, and it always happened in the room where she slept.

The complaint says Bunnell went into a room the girl was sleeping in and sexually assaulted her.

A second criminal complaint states that a second victim, who was 9-years-old, was also sexually assaulted by Bunnell while she was sleeping at the daycare.

In both cases, the victims explained to police that Bunnell told them not to tell anyone about the sexual assaults. Both victims explained to investigators that they were worried they would get in trouble if they said anything.

According to the complaints, the sexual assaults may have occurred between 2017 to 2018.

Bunnell will be sentenced on May 21st.

The 24-hour at-home daycare was called Cindy’s Daycare, located on West Second Street in Duluth. The criminal complaints say children whose parents worked overnight shifts would often stay there.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the daycare’s license has been revoked.