Great Lakes Aquarium Hosts Toddler Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.– Great Lakes Aquarium hosted Toddler Tuesday today. The weekly family event has been taking place at the aquarium since 2011.

More than a dozen toddlers roamed the aquarium to learn all about wildlife through games and activities. This week’s theme was alligators and lizards and on occasion, guests can even touch the backs of small alligators. The aquarium says they are excited and proud of the increased number of families at the Toddler Tuesday program.

“They choose this place to bring their children for learning experiences and just for fun and we love to see that,” said Allison Iacone, Director of Communications for Great Lakes Aquarium.

The program begins every year in November and runs until the end of March. The weekly activity gets put on hold because of school field trips and summer tourism.