Hayward Boys Hockey Eliminate Superior in D2 Semi-Finals

It was a high-scoring affair as the Hurricanes end the season for the Spartans.

HAYWARD, Wis. – Ryland Achtor would score the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Hayward boys hockey team knocked off Superior 4-3 in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night.

Cade Delisle scored twice for the Hurricanes while Blake Loder also scored. The Spartans got goals from George Hansen, Alex Hanson and Drew Scharte.