Listen Up Ladies! 12th Annual Women’s Expo Happening Saturday in Duluth

The Duluth Women's Expo is Happening at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Saturday, February 29, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is gearing up to host the 12th annual Duluth Women’s Expo Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The show will run one day only, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Thousands of women from throughout the region are set to attend the expo with more than 100 vendors, a fashion show, shopping, sampling, a craft market and more.

Back by popular demand, talented women musicians from around the area will take the Superior Choice Credit Union WomenRock stage throughout the day. This year attendees will enjoy performances by Sydney Hansen, Theresa William, Leyla Aktekin and more.

This year the Expo is setting sights on helping Duluth’s Safe Haven Shelter with a Health and Hygiene drive aimed at collecting full and family size products like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, and body wash, as well as new socks size 6 months – adult, underwear sized toddler – adult 3X, and pajamas sized 6 months – adult 3x.

Donations will be collected at select exhibitor locations before the expo as well as at the entrance to the Women’s Expo.

The first 500 attendees will receive a Duluth Women’s Expo bag courtesy of Harley Davidson, and all attendees will receive a copy of “Her View” the official publication of the Duluth Women’s Expo that will contain information for women and will feature stories, articles and tips for the everyday woman.

Admission is $5 at the door, with money going directly toward Duluth’s Safe Haven Shelter.

