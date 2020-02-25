LSC Awards Four Students with New Tool Boxes

DULUTH, Minn.– At Lake Superior College’s downtown campus today, a handful of students received a gift that will help them through school and into the workforce.

The LSC Foundation and the Arrowhead Manufacturers and Fabricators Association awarded four machine tech students with new tool boxes. The tool boxes contain over $1,500 of equipment and tools that will help the students with their classes and their careers.

As long as the four students finish their program and remain in good standing with the college they are allowed to keep the tool boxes.

LSC does this giveaway every year to encourage students in the program and give them an advantage in the workforce.