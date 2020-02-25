Minnesota Power Hosts 30th Annual Energy Design Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Energy-efficiency may be one of the fastest-growing and innovative industries.

The 30th Annual Energy Design Conference hosted by Minnesota Power at the DECC highlighted the future of energy-efficiency.

About 40 exhibitors showcased the latest trends and information on renewable energy and best practices for sustainable design.

Some of the newest electric vehicles on the market were available for those interested in checking them out.

The conference typically attracts hundreds of residential and commercial construction professionals.

Minnesota Power staff say its important the goal of the conference is focused on helping builders make better energy choices.

“We really believe for our customers we want them to have the tool to build right the first time rather than having to change late on. We want to provide education that shows people how to build homes with energy-efficiency at the forefront of their minds,” said Customer Solutions Analyst Amanda Oja.

The Energy Design Conference runs through tomorrow.