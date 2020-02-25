Potential Duluth School Boundary Changes Put on Hold Until 2021-2022

After 2000 surveys and 650 community members weighed in on potential Duluth school boundary changes, the school board announced that those plans will be put on hold for the time being with how close it is to the 2020-2021 school year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board is speaking about its decision to put the school boundary change on hold for the time being.

The Duluth School Board said they wanted more time to speak to and listen to members of the community.

They also are in the process of hiring a new superintendent who will be set to start on July 1.

The board says they would like to wait until the new superintendent is in place before continuing the process.

They are looking at phases with changing the boundaries starting with the elementary schools.

“To help us in some of our elementaries because they are overcrowded and we have the opportunity sometimes to reduce class size but we don’t always have a classroom to put a new teacher in so we really want to relieve that so I think this conversation will start right up again in August with the new superintendent,” said Jill Lofald, the chair of the Duluth School Board.

Lofald says the consulting firm assisting them is ready to bring their final recommendation for school boundaries.

The board has not yet decided when those details will be released.

Any changes that would happen will not be until the 2021-2022 school year.