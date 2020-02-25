South Ridge Tabs Steve Jezierski as New Softball Head Coach

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge High School has announced that Steve Jezierski has been named the new head coach of the Panthers softball team.

He’ll take over for Robert Plachta who resigned after one season due to medical reasons. Jezierski has over 30 years of softball and baseball coaching experience, including stops at Cloquet and Duluth Marshall. South Ridge is coming off a historic season after winning their first section title in program history.