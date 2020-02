Team Ice Defeats Team Fire in K1 Girls Hockey All-Star Game

The best girls hockey players from across the Northland took part in the game.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Allie Bussey of Hibbing would score the game-winner in overtime as Team Ice defeated Team Fire 7-6 in the 16th annual K1 Stars of the North Girls High School Hockey All Star Game.

Among the other goal-scorers were CEC’s Kiana Bender and Proctor/Hermantown’s Aurora Opsahl.