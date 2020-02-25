The Cathedral School in Superior Celebrates Mardi Gras

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Students at the Cathedral School in Superior celebrated Mardi Gras during their annual carnival.

A few lucky kids had the fun job of smashing a pie in Superior Mayor Jim Paine’s face.

They also got to play games like fishing for prizes and mini-golf.

The annual Mardi Gras Carnival is one of the school’s biggest fundraisers.

Organizers say money raised goes back to supporting student activities and school needs such as textbooks and field trips.

“If we don’t have the volunteers and the support for these fundraisers we are not able to give back to the school and have the fun extra activities that the kids enjoy,” said the Cathedral Home and School Association Treasurer Nicole Neylon.

The Mardi Gras Carnival has been held at the Cathedral School for more than 20 years.

Some parents tell us this year’s event has been the best one yet.