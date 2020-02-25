Top ‘Dogs: UMD Women’s Basketball Set to Open NSIC Tournament at Romano Gym

Tip-off for Wednesday's game is set for 5:30 p.m. at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – Home is where the heart is. It’s also where the UMD women’s basketball team will begin in the NSIC tournament Wednesday night.

The bulldogs captured their first conference regular season title in 17 years with the help of an undefeated home record, the first time UMD has done that since 2003. But even as the top dogs, head coach Mandy Pearson isn’t going to take any opponent lightly in this one-and-done format.

“It’s the NSIC. This league is really tough. Every single team that we play has some really good players and at any given time, they can be a difficult team to play against so I think we have to go in with some confidence knowing that we can have some success in the tournament. But also know that we have to be ready to go because every team in this league is solid,” Pearson said.

And the Bulldogs have done it with the #1 defense in the NSIC and a balanced attack on offense where they lead the conference in team assists per game.

“It really takes some relief off of all of us. Whenever we step on the floor, we know that anyone can step up and put up numbers and do what it takes to win. I think that’s what we have been thriving off of the entire season in conference and non-conference play. And hopefully we can keep that going and I think the whole season we’ve really just been working really well together and it’s just been a super fun season,” said forward Brooke Olson.

