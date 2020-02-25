UMD Alpine Ski Team Heading to Nationals

This will be the first time in five years the Bulldogs are heading to USCSA National Championships.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD Alpine Ski Team will be heading to the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships next month in Lake Placid, NY.

This will be the first time in five years the Bulldogs are heading to nationals and they hope this achievement can create a bit more buzz for club sports at UMD.

“Well even if you can’t make it to the top level of your sport, it’s a lot of fun to like still continue on with your sport when you’re in college and meet a lot of people. That’s like the biggest thing around here,” said team captain Stephen O’Connor.

And the team needs help raising funds to travel to nationals, which begin on March 8th. If you would like to donate, click here.