UWS Women’s Basketball Get Set for Reinertsen’s Final Playoff Run

The Yellowjackets will host Northwestern in Wednesday's game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMAC women’s basketball tournament continues Wednesday with a pair of semi-final games.

For Wisconsin-Superior, it will be unfamiliar territory as they come into the playoffs not as the number one seed.

But they do come in with an abundance of one thing: experience.

“When you have four of your starters are returners that have been playing in four of those conference tournaments, it does help. I think it keeps the nerves down a little bit. And just being in there in timeouts, you can see they’re calm. They’re not nervous. They’ve been here,” head coach Zach Otto-Fisher said.

“We always come in with the expectation that we’re going to do whatever we can to win the conference. That’s always a goal of ours. And so it hurts to lose it, but at the same time, you have that chip on your shoulder going into the playoffs,” said senior forward Eva Reinertsen.

With this final playoff run, it will also be the last few games for senior and Duluth native Eva Reinertsen, who recently became the third all-time leading scorer in program history as she wraps up a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career at UWS.

“It’s just been a phenomenal place to play. The gym is beautiful. The area is beautiful. To play in front of family and friends is what I’ll miss the most. And just my teammates and coaches for sure. It’s just meant so much to be a part of the Superior basketball team and I’m never taking for granted the opportunity to put on a jersey and play here,” said Reinertsen.

“It’s hard to talk about. She means everything because she’s that person on and off the court. And she was like that as a freshman. One of those players that you knew were going to change the program. She’s going to be hard to replace. Hopefully we don’t have to talk about that for a couple more weeks,” Otto-Fisher said.

The Yellowjackets will host Northwestern in Wednesday’s game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.