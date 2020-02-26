Duluth East Hosts Robotics Open House

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth East Daredevils robotics team hosted an open house tonight.

The 32 students on the robotics team showed the public what this year’s robotics competition will look like.

Those in attendance also got a look at the robot the team has been building since January and saw a demonstration of what it could do.

Members of the robotics team say the program is a great opportunity for students.

“It’s a really nice program to be in because you can not only build a robot but you can do logistical stuff like media, team branding, financing, strategizing,” said Annalise Borman, Media Co-Captain of the Duluth East Daredevils.

The Daredevils will have their first competition at the double-decker regional taking place at the DECC from March 4-7.