Duluth FC Introduces Sean Morgan as New Head Coach

The Bluegreens also announced the creation of a new U-23 development team called "Duluth FC Academy"

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, Duluth FC officially introduced their new head coach, former Bluegreen Sean Morgan.

The CSS alum says he’s been heavily involved in the local soccer scene so the natural progression was to become a head coach.

“For myself I’ve always been really passionate about the game. I’ve got a strong will to win and a drive to win. Those are the traits and characteristics that I’m going to bring over to the coaching side and try and instill into the players that we have in the summer,” Morgan said.

“The next step in growing is obviously to have the academy team because then you have a program where if players get hurt or anything else, you have players you can call up to compete. And hopefully in a year or two, those players are playing on our first team and then you just keep coming through a nice recruiting channel,” academy head coach Anthony Wood.