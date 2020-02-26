Evers Vetoes Republican-Authored $250 Million Income Tax Cut

MADISON, Wis.-Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-authored $250 million income tax bill.

Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday at an elementary school in Wauwatosa, arguing that the Legislature should instead back his plan to spend more on education.

Evers had proposed spending $250 million on K-12 schools, with $130 million to reduce property taxes, but Republicans ignored his proposal.

They said increasing funding for schools will be part