Faith United Methodist Church Hosts “Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday”

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Today is Ash Wednesday. It marks the first day of lent, the forty day period between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

With busy schedules and so much going on, it can be hard for people to make time to get to church services.

One church in Superior is attempting to make it easier for people to observe Ash Wednesday.

There were five volunteers with the Faith United Methodist Church in Superior who worked the church’s first “Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday” event.

It ran from three to six this afternoon. Whether you were in your car or just walking down the street, members from the church gave people ashes and a blessing, standing on the corner of Hughitt and Belknap in downtown Superior.

Church volunteers said they were excited to give people an opportunity to receive ashes.

“I feel like it’s just a little service out here to help people remember that it is Ash Wednesday and it’s a convenient place right here on the corner at Hardee’s,” said church member Luci Dryke. “They can stop in, get the ashes, and remember.”

Church members were outside on the sidewalk but they did work in shifts to give each other an opportunity to warm up if needed. This was the first year Faith United Methodist Church did drive through ashes. Volunteers at the event said the church is planning on doing this again next year.

The ashes being used today came from palm branches that were used at the church last year for their Palm Sunday service.