Hermantown Boys Win Section Title, Heading Back to State Tournament

A five-goal third period was the difference as the Hawks blanked the Hunters.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zach Kilen and Blake Biondi each scored twice as the Hermantown boys hockey team blanked Duluth Denfeld 6-0 in the Section 7A championship game Wednesday night at Amsoil Arena.

Aydyn Dowd and Jackson Lucia also scored for the Hawks who are heading back to the Class A state tournament, which begins next week. Hermantown now awaits the seedings for the tournament, which are expected to be announced this weekend.