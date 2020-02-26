Leprechauns, Clark the Shark, Snowshoes and More at Glensheen Mansion

Glensheen Mansion is Offering Plenty of Activities to Help Curb Cabin Fever

DULUTH, Minn. – March kicks off on Sunday, but little leprechauns have already invaded Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

The only proof staff has is their little green hats left behind.

Staff at the mansion invite the public to look for the hats, with the possibility of seeing one of the elusive leprechauns.

Glensheen’s Leprechaun Hat Hunt is happening now through Tuesday, March 17.

You’ll be able to find all 17 leprechaun hats on the mansion’s self-guided, general admission, or full mansion tour.

Once you’ve found all leprechaun hats, follow the imaginary rainbow back to the gift shop to find the pot of gold.

Those who find all 17 leprechaun hats will receive a piece of the leprechaun’s gold.

Visitors are also encouraged to take a picture with Clark the Shark by the shoreline and snowshoe the grounds of the mansion while the snow lasts.

