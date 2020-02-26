One Killed in House Fire in Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis.-Authorities are reporting that one person was killed in a house fire in Washburn County Monday.

The lone resident of the house was 84-year-old Samuel E. Miller. He was located deceased inside of the residence.

It all happened at about 5 a.m. after a call came into the Washburn County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center regarding a structure fire on Keller Road in the Township of Evergreen. The Spooner Fire Department, Shell Lake Fire Department, and Washburn County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched.

The fire was extinguished and the home is a total loss.

Authorities say Miller was heating his home with portable heaters at the time of the incident.