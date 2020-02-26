Proposed Settlement Would Offset Emissions Released in 2018 Husky Explosion

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Energy says it will implement safety enhancements to the Superior refinery to offset emissions released in the 2018 explosion and fire.

As reported by Wisconsin Public Radio, the proposed settlement was filed in federal court Friday and is an amendment to the Superior refinery’s consent decree.

According to the settlement Husky Energy says it will:

Add safety-focused enhancements to the refinery’s hydrogen fluoride unit.

Add a program to replace or retrofit wood-burning appliances with cleaner-burning, more energy-efficient appliances, to offset emissions from the incident. A portion of the program will include low-income households. This program will apply locally to seven counties, five reservations, as well as tribal trust areas in two counties.

The installation of solar panels at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, to offset emissions from the event.

Husky officials say a federal court will determine whether to approve the settlement following a 30-day public comment period.