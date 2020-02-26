Registration Now Open for Animal Allies Summer Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland is still months away from hot summer days, but it’s not stopping staff at Animal Allies from thinking summer camp.

Registration is now open for camps. Staff tells FOX 21 Local News the camps fill up quickly, so it’s best to register your child sooner rather than later.

The camps provide children with hands-on activities and education at Animal Allies Humane Society located at 4006 Airport Road in Duluth.

Registration fees for the camps go directly back into the shelter, helping hundreds of animals find new forever homes in the Northland.

