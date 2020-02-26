Report: Shooting Leads to Multiple Fatalities at Molson Coors in Wisconsin

UPDATE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that at least seven people are dead, including the suspected gunman, according to its sources.

__________________

MILWAUKEE-Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Company spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”