St. Louis County Adds Short-Term Rental Standards

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The Saint Louis County board has officially passed a zoning ordinance allowing short term rental homes in the county.

The approval allows vacation rental properties such as Airbnb’s to grow in areas of St. Louis county other than Duluth.

Officials say, they made the ordinance as streamlined as possible.

The zoning ordinance is also geared towards alleviating any public concern towards the rental properties by adding a set of standards each home must abide by.

“If they adhere to those standards, they are allowed to rent their property. If they go outside of those standards, or continue to operate in a negative impact on the neighborhood, their permit may be revoked,” St. Louis County Deputy Director of Planning Development, Darrent Joblonski says.

The ordinance is already in effect.

Cities like Duluth are not affected by the ordinance because they administer their own zoning ordinances.