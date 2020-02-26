St. Scholastica Students Raise Money For Nursing Scholarships

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica students had the day off to participate in the college’s bi-annual community day.

Some students stopped by Christ Lutheran Church to make pasties for a student fundraiser.

Half of the crew prepped while the others filled the dough for more than 500 pasties.

All proceeds raised from the sales will help fund scholarships for St. Scholastica nursing students.

“Its an opportunity to help in our community and gives us some time to get together with fellowship, sharing and learning how to make pasties which is a really fun process,” said

This is the fourth year St. Scholastica has partnered with the church and has raised nearly $10,000 for the nursing scholarships.