UMD and Duluth Transit Authority Celebrates 8 Millionth UPass Rider

A UMD student is crowned the 8 millionth UPass rider with the Duluth Transit Authority.

DULUTH, Minn. – A UMD student is crowned the 8 millionth UPass rider with the Duluth Transit Authority.

The UPass partnership started in 2000. It allows full-time students to ride the bus to campus and around the Twin Ports for just 16 dollars a semester. The pass is funded in part through student fees.

Sophomore Mahjur Ahmed is that lucky 8 millionth rider who takes the bus to class every day.

“Freshman year, I didn’t have a car so sophomore year, I finally brought up a car but instead of always, you know, driving up and purchasing an expensive parking permit, the bus is here, especially with being able to access it with my u-card,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed won a gift package of UMD merchandise and gift cards. Nearly 6,500 students use the UPass program, adding up to 375,000 rides every year.