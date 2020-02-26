UMD Basketball Teams Move On to NSIC Quarterfinals

The women were victorious over Upper Iowa, while the men needed double overtime to beat Concordia-St. Paul.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore forward Brooke Olson finished with a career-high 33 points as the UMD women’s basketball team used a strong second half to get the win over Upper Iowa 81-54 Wednesday night in the first round of the NSIC tournament.

The Bulldogs move on to play Northern State in the NSIC quarterfinals at 2 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

As for the men, they would need double overtime as they hang on for a thrilling win over Concordia-St. Paul 92-87, behind 35 points and 15 points from Brandon Myer.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be a showdown with Winona State on Saturday. Tip-off at the Samford Pentagon in Sioux Falls is set for 8 p.m.