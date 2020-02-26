UMD’s Maddie Rooney Selected to U.S. National Team

The Andover native will be part of the team that will compete in the 2020 IIHF Women's World Championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD netminder Maddie Rooney has been named to the U.S. women’s national team for third time in her career.

The Andover native will be part of the team that will compete in the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship next month in Nova Scotia.

“Any time I get a chance to wear the red, white and blue, it’s obviously a huge honor and I’m really excited for it. Very humbled that they chose me again for the roster. I’m just focused here on finishing out my season and career as a Bulldog, and then looking forward to playing on the world stage,” said Rooney.

Rooney and the Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend in the first round of the WCHA playoffs as they host Bemidji State.