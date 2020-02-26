UWS Women Advance to UMAC Basketball Finals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s basketball team would get a career-high 23 points from Superior native Mackenzie Kmecik as they hang on to beat Northwestern 90-83 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Duluth native Eva Reinertsen finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Emily Carpenter and Marissa Ruiz combined for 31 points. The Yellowjackets move on to the UMAC finals to face Bethany Lutheran in a rematch of last year’s UMAC title game.