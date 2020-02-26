Young Girl Partners With A Local Radio Station To Collect Cards For Kids Battling Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – Cancer may be one of the hardest things any child or a family would ever endure.

knowing this hardship, little Evy Keppers who started the organization “Fighting for Friends” says by partnering with Life 97. 3 she’s hopeful something as little as a homemade card can uplift the spirits of kids going through the tough battle.

Every color of the rainbow is represented throughout the hundreds of cards destined for a young cancer patient.

Each card was handcrafted by people who understand the fight that many of these kids go through.

A lot of the cards share inspirational messages while others are filled with drawings and intricate details symbolizing the community’s support to rally around these kids.

The cards for kids project is one of many efforts Evy has participated in to give back to young people dealing with childhood cancer.

She always knew she wanted to help people, and the story behind how she started her organization is an interesting one.

“I was upstairs in my room with my friend. I was said lets cure cancer,” said Keppers. “She said that’s too hard, so we came up with fighting for friends.”

For about four years, “Fighting for Friends” has been putting on an annual 5k to raise money for childhood cancer research.

So far they have been able to raise nearly $25,000.

The “Cards for Kids” project was started from a personal connection.

The station manager at Life 97.3 had a family member who was diagnosed with cancer at three months old.

Now more than two years into the project she was inspired by the efforts done by young Evy, and felt it was right to collaborate.

“Just this inspiration it can bring. We can help, we can encourage people, we can do what we can. You are never too young and you are never too old to make a difference,” said Niki Corbin.

By the end of the month, The Cards for Kids project may receive about 200 handmade cards.

The cards will be distributed to patients at Essentia and St. Lukes hospitals.

Any extras will be given away to other area hospitals.

But little Evy has one message for those cancer patients. It’s to stay strong and remember the community is here for them.

Anyone interested in making cards for kids battling cancer, can click here for more information.